RWM Asset Management LLC Invests $46,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 671 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,102,434 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,681,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,593 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 16,877,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,153,224,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,468 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,958,100 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $611,749,000 after acquiring an additional 178,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,402,748 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $356,313,000 after acquiring an additional 372,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,514,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.31.

NYSE:TJX opened at $68.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.67 and a 200-day moving average of $60.42. The company has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a PE ratio of 113.34, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $70.96.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

