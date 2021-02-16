RWM Asset Management LLC Invests $29,000 in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAWZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $492,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 202.1% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period.

PAWZ stock opened at $79.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.87. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.62.

