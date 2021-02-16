RWM Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,542,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,311 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,479,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,621 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,643,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,893,000 after purchasing an additional 796,086 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,626,000. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $83.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $86.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Royal Bank of Canada’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.811 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.17%.

RY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.95.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.