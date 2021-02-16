RWM Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 434.1% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 39,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 255,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,499,000 after acquiring an additional 27,336 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $2,214,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $86.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.85. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

