Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Russel Metals from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Russel Metals from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Russel Metals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Russel Metals stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $21.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.78.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

