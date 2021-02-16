Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG) Receives Buy Rating from Citigroup

Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RMG. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Liberum Capital upgraded Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 313.92 ($4.10).

Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) stock traded up GBX 11.40 ($0.15) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 479 ($6.26). 3,423,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,558,503. Royal Mail plc has a 52 week low of GBX 118.86 ($1.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 479.70 ($6.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of £4.79 billion and a PE ratio of 217.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 391.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 285.24.

In other Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) news, insider Keith Williams purchased 6,800 shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 466 ($6.09) per share, for a total transaction of £31,688 ($41,400.57).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

