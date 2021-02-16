Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Royal Mail currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ROYMF opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $5.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.