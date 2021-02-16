Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share on Monday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,371.40 ($17.92) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,333.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,156.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £50.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.23. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,954 ($25.53).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,780 ($23.26) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,740.83 ($22.74).

In other Royal Dutch Shell news, insider Ann Godbehere acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, for a total transaction of £85,383 ($111,553.44).

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

