Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS.A) Receives $48.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS.A) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

RDS.A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, November 20th. HSBC raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ABN Amro raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

RDS.A stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.94. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

