Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Friday, FinViz reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RDS-A. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays raised Royal Dutch Shell from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised Royal Dutch Shell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.75.

OTCMKTS:RDS-A opened at $38.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average of $32.27.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

