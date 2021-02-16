Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) Upgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Perform

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.00.
NYSE RDS.B opened at $36.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.71. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $62.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $142.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.04.
About Royal Dutch Shell
Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
