Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 991 ($12.95) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,780 ($23.26) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,740.83 ($22.74).

Shares of RDSB stock traded down GBX 10.80 ($0.14) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,369.20 ($17.89). 8,847,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,763,078. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,333.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,156.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,954 ($25.53). The company has a market capitalization of £50.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.92.

In other news, insider Ann Godbehere acquired 5,300 shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, for a total transaction of £85,383 ($111,553.44).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

