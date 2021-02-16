Royal Bank of Canada Increases Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target to $3.50

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $2.75 to $3.50 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BIREF. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $2.75 to $2.85 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Birchcliff Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.67.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44. The company has a market cap of $678.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.58.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.