Rosenblatt Securities Raises GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target to $120.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its price objective boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GDDY. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.07.
GDDY stock opened at $85.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.38.
In other GoDaddy news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $3,532,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,989. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,446 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $318,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,619,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,570 shares of company stock valued at $6,407,582 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,888,000 after buying an additional 1,067,110 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,800,000 after acquiring an additional 16,686 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in GoDaddy by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,451,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,236,000 after purchasing an additional 21,910 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,426,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,159,000 after purchasing an additional 516,802 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GoDaddy Company Profile
GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
