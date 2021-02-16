Rosenblatt Securities Raises GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target to $120.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its price objective boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GDDY. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.07.

GDDY stock opened at $85.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.38.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $3,532,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,989. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,446 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $318,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,619,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,570 shares of company stock valued at $6,407,582 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,888,000 after buying an additional 1,067,110 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,800,000 after acquiring an additional 16,686 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in GoDaddy by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,451,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,236,000 after purchasing an additional 21,910 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,426,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,159,000 after purchasing an additional 516,802 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

