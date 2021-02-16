Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 635 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $829,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.20.

NYSE:LHX opened at $185.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.81 and its 200-day moving average is $181.82. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.98.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.