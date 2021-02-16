Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $89.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.22. The company has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

