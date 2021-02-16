Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $85.33 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $87.07. The company has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.20.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.