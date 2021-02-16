Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 169.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $268.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $268.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

