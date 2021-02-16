Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Short Interest Update

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the January 14th total of 4,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.22.

In other news, CFO Steve Louden sold 77,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.44, for a total transaction of $24,072,138.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,048.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.38, for a total transaction of $1,877,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,609.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 846,454 shares of company stock worth $301,522,130. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $2,077,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $41,502,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Roku by 217.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 541,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,670,000 after buying an additional 370,491 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROKU traded up $14.27 on Tuesday, hitting $482.94. 68,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,384,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $404.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -557.94 and a beta of 1.95. Roku has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $484.85.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

