Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $7,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth approximately $613,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Roku by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROKU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.22.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $110,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total transaction of $110,962,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,962,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 846,454 shares of company stock valued at $301,522,130 over the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $468.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $484.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -557.94 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

