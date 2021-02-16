Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 325 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 325 target price on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

ROG has been the topic of several other reports. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 290 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 310 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 375 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 345.31.

Rogers has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

