Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII) Shares Up 2.5%

Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and last traded at GBX 2,250 ($29.40). 17,188 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 220% from the average session volume of 5,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,195 ($28.68).

The firm has a market cap of £169.66 million and a PE ratio of 12.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,111.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,924.35.

Rights & Issues Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:RIII)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

