Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.15

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.15 and traded as high as $29.64. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at $29.59, with a volume of 562 shares trading hands.

RHUHF has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.74.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

