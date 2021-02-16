Reviewing Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) & Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS)

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) and Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Silicon Laboratories and Sequans Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Laboratories 0 4 6 0 2.60 Sequans Communications 0 0 3 0 3.00

Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus price target of $141.33, suggesting a potential downside of 8.43%. Sequans Communications has a consensus price target of $10.17, suggesting a potential upside of 23.98%. Given Sequans Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sequans Communications is more favorable than Silicon Laboratories.

Profitability

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and Sequans Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Laboratories 1.54% 7.34% 4.44% Sequans Communications -106.29% N/A -43.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.0% of Silicon Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of Sequans Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Silicon Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Sequans Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and Sequans Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Laboratories $837.55 million 8.09 $19.26 million $2.15 71.79 Sequans Communications $30.86 million 6.36 -$36.70 million ($1.37) -5.99

Silicon Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Sequans Communications. Sequans Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Silicon Laboratories has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sequans Communications has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Silicon Laboratories beats Sequans Communications on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors. It also provides infrastructure products, such as timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors. In addition, the company provides access products comprising ProSLIC, a subscriber line interface circuits for voice over IP; ISOmodem embedded modems; and Power over Ethernet power source equipment and powered device ICs. It primarily markets its products to Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer, and automotive markets through direct sales force, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has collaboration with Yeelight on a new smart LED light bulb to support seamless setup in the Google Home app. Silicon Laboratories Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans Communications S.A. offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms optimized for residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, and China.

