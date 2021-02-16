Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.83.

QSR stock opened at $59.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $67.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 76.47%.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $320,570.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,729,027.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,791.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,940 in the last ninety days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

