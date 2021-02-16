Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) (TSE:QSR) Price Target Cut to C$68.00

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$68.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.81% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stephens raised shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of QSR stock traded up C$0.37 on Tuesday, reaching C$75.40. 673,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,788. The stock has a market cap of C$22.98 billion and a PE ratio of 47.18. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of C$36.48 and a one year high of C$89.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$77.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$75.51.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.74 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

