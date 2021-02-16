Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,331 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Restaurant Brands International worth $39,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QSR. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,791.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 32,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $2,007,042.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,968.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 227,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,940. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:QSR opened at $59.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.04. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $67.33.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QSR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

