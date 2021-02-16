Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resonant Inc. is a development-stage company. It creates filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. The Company’s product configures resonators, the building blocks of RF filters to select desired radio frequency signals and reject unwanted signals. Resonant Inc. is based in Santa Barbara, California. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

NASDAQ:RESN opened at $6.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.19 million, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16. Resonant has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $8.33.

In other news, CEO George B. Holmes sold 55,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $120,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,315 shares in the company, valued at $827,453.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dylan Kelly sold 36,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $79,940.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,336.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,698 shares of company stock valued at $348,228. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resonant by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,892,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 105,711 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Resonant by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 27,742 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Resonant by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Resonant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resonant in the second quarter worth approximately $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

