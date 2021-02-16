Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Brokerages expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) to report $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. Resideo Technologies posted sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year sales of $5.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Resideo Technologies.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REZI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resideo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.85.

Resideo Technologies stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.90. The company had a trading volume of 820,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,636. Resideo Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.62 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.00.

In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Jack R. Lazar purchased 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,780. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REZI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 200.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 165,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 110,183 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 70.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 19.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,866,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

