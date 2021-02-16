Research Analysts Set Expectations for Uber Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali expects that the ride-sharing company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on UBER. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.41.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $60.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.78. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $106.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,229,755.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,387,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,603,891. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $217,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $44,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 14.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,159 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 39.2% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,923 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

