Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Coca-Cola European Partners plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CCEP)

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.86 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coca-Cola European Partners’ FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.55 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.68.

Shares of CCEP opened at $51.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $57.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 31,327 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 27.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the third quarter worth $74,455,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

