Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €40.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €33.42 ($39.31).

Shares of RNO stock opened at €39.45 ($46.41) on Friday. Renault SA has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($118.47). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €36.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is €28.95.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

