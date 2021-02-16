RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) Given a GBX 1,816 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,816 ($23.73) price target on RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,348 ($30.68) price objective on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,075 ($27.11) target price on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,026 ($26.47) target price on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,785 ($23.32) target price on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,956 ($25.56) target price on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. RELX PLC (REL.L) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,952.89 ($25.51).

LON:REL opened at GBX 1,871 ($24.44) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,837.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,753.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.15 billion and a PE ratio of 29.46. RELX PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15.05 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of £16,136.80 ($21,082.83).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 33.40 ($0.44) per share. This is a boost from RELX PLC (REL.L)’s previous dividend of $13.60. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. RELX PLC (REL.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.44%.

RELX PLC (REL.L) Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

