Regentatlantic Capital LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter worth $218,088,000. HMI Capital LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,625,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Etsy by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $494,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,126 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 3,387.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 533,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,852,000 after purchasing an additional 517,903 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 396,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,254,000 after purchasing an additional 188,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at $772,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.95, for a total value of $66,075.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,152.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,274 shares of company stock valued at $7,094,860. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ETSY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.59.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $233.86 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $239.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.39 and its 200 day moving average is $153.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.92, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

