Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.55-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.62.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Regal Beloit from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.29.

NYSE:RBC opened at $128.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. Regal Beloit has a fifty-two week low of $51.99 and a fifty-two week high of $146.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

In other Regal Beloit news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $50,177.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,333.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

