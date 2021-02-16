Refereum Price Tops $0.0043 (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last week, Refereum has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Refereum token can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Refereum has a market capitalization of $21.33 million and approximately $2,071.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00067517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.58 or 0.00958642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007179 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00052797 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,492.93 or 0.05222788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00024984 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00018345 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00036560 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

RFR is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum

Refereum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

