RDA Financial Network Sells 267 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

RDA Financial Network lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $86.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.85. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

