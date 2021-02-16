RDA Financial Network Sells 2,142 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

RDA Financial Network lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $31.91 and a 52-week high of $55.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.