RDA Financial Network Purchases Shares of 997 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL opened at $298.37 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $302.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $349.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.93.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,261 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,524. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.