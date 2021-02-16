RDA Financial Network Makes New $225,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

IWO stock opened at $333.85 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $129.54 and a 1 year high of $339.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $309.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.71.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

