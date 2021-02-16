RDA Financial Network Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,240 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in General Motors were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 6.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $1,385,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in General Motors by 11.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 228,273 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,628 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in General Motors by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 124,117 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors stock opened at $53.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nomura Instinet raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.32.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,334,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 174,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $7,697,128.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,333,224 shares in the company, valued at $58,675,188.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,446,153 shares of company stock worth $64,000,996 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

