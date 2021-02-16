RDA Financial Network Has $318,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

RDA Financial Network decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $217.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $218.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.90.

