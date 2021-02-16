Raymond James Weighs in on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $47.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WPM. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.27.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $40.21 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average is $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 21,833 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,625,000. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.