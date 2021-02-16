Raymond James Weighs in on FirstService Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSV)

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of FirstService in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.22. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for FirstService’s FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Get FirstService alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

FirstService stock opened at $149.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.40 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.59 and a 200-day moving average of $132.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. FirstService has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $156.50.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the third quarter worth about $229,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.