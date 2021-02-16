Raymond James Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX)

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$4.00 target price on the stock.

HWX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Haywood Securities increased their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.30.

Shares of TSE HWX opened at C$3.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 103.21 and a quick ratio of 102.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.89. Headwater Exploration has a one year low of C$0.85 and a one year high of C$3.50. The firm has a market cap of C$663.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.50.

In other news, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.90, for a total transaction of C$40,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 323,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$938,492.20.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in New Brunswick.

