Raymond James Increases PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $333.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $296.00 to $333.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $273.59.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $298.37 on Friday. PayPal has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $302.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $349.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PayPal will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,261 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,524 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 69,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 17.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

