Raven Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $4.70 Million (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $4.70 million and approximately $12,535.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00057602 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.78 or 0.00266462 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00087886 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00076138 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00089789 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.11 or 0.00432168 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00181529 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,388,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

Raven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

