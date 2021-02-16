Rational Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $133.77 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.70 and a 1-year high of $133.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.15.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

