Rational Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 253.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW opened at $200.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.03. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.65.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

