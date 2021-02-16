Rational Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 11,440.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 577 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 335.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,508.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 48.7% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 565.7% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.57.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $181.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.77 and a fifty-two week high of $187.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.09.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,079,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

